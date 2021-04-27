Sagor Shopon 🔥
ITO Team

Agents Finding Mobile App

Sagor Shopon 🔥
ITO Team
Sagor Shopon 🔥 for ITO Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Agents Finding Mobile App finding app ecommerce real estate agent ui ux bank mobile app clean ui trend minimal filter profile find onboarding cart price range agent app list tab search
Download color palette

Hi, Folks.
Here is my new app concept "Agents Finding Mobile App"
An app for finding and hiring agents. Easily check filter, set price range and reviews, and sign e-contract as well.
Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.

Thanks for your time and have a good day!

Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works here and
contact me: sagorshopon143@gmail.com

Behance : https://www.behance.net/sagorshopon

Contact us : itobd2019@gmail.com

ITO Team
ITO Team
We design digital products and brands
Hire Us

More by ITO Team

View profile
    • Like