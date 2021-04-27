Yoga App- Concept Design

Hey creatives,

I want to share our one more concept yoga app. Stay on track with your plans to practices more yoga with this modern app UI design.

We chose Lavender color as it represents beauty, wealth, and royalty. The whole concept focuses on these 3 things.

The left screen shows the login/register screen. The concept of this screen is simple, relax, and attractive. The user feels relax when going to see the screen.

The middle screen shows the practice exercise and the last paused activity of the user.

The last screen shows the practice of the user with the time. This screen also gives the feature of previous and next activity icons.

Have a great day:)

Cheers!

