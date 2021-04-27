Kevin Ulloa
Blast

Blast - Investing

Kevin Ulloa
Blast
Kevin Ulloa for Blast
  • Save
Blast - Investing product design finance app iphone investing stocks fintech finance ios gaming space design app interface ux mobile user experience user interface ui
Download color palette

Been a while.. hehe
We recently launched investing to the public! Check it out if you're into gaming and investing🤓

Invest - Explore.png
500 KB
Download
Invest - Market open.png
60 KB
Download
Invest - Add stock.png
100 KB
Download
Blast
Blast
Save money by playing your favorite games 🚀

More by Blast

View profile
    • Like