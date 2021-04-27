Bryan Richard Keith

Spirit Gate - 175/365

Spirit Gate - 175/365 illustration logo portal gate gates entrance gateway magical magic spirit
I was listening to some Spirit World Field Guide tonight and felt compelled to make "The Gates".

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
