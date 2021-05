Book Landing Page 2021

Hello Players! โœŒ

Love to share my recent work. Landing page for Book Reading Challenge, "ReadMe"... ๐Ÿ”ฅ๏ธ๐Ÿ”ฅ๏ธ๐Ÿ”ฅ๏ธ

Hope you will like it!

Let me know your thought in the comment. ๐Ÿ™Œ

โค๏ธ If you enjoy it please Press โ€œLโ€. โค๏ธ

Do you want to see more projects like this? Follow me and check my portfolio.