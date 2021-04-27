Emy Lascan

Partnered SaaS Design in Webflow

Partnered SaaS Design in Webflow
  1. Partnered SaaS Design in Webflow.mp4
  2. Partnered.io SaaS Design in Webflow 2.png
  3. Partnered.io SaaS Design in Webflow 3.png
  4. Partnered.io SaaS Design in Webflow 4.png
  5. Partnered.io SaaS Design in Webflow 5.png
  6. Partnered.io SaaS Design in Webflow.png
  7. Cover.png

Hello everyone!

After so much hard work, I'm excited to let you know that I finished the UX/UI Design and Webflow development for the Partnered.io website and
can be seen LIVE HERE

Partnered brings together everything that’s required to drive the most measurable revenue from your partnership ecosystem. They're backed by YCombinator and other great companies.

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions.

Go give it a try!

Thanks for your time and have a good day!

***

Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works here and contact me: emy@mazepixel.com

🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a FREE proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

I create unique experiences for your online brand
