Partnered SaaS Design in Webflow

Hello everyone!

After so much hard work, I'm excited to let you know that I finished the UX/UI Design and Webflow development for the Partnered.io website and

can be seen LIVE HERE

Partnered brings together everything that’s required to drive the most measurable revenue from your partnership ecosystem. They're backed by YCombinator and other great companies.

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions.

Go give it a try!

************

Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.

************

Thanks for your time and have a good day!

***

Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works here and contact me: emy@mazepixel.com

🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a FREE proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.