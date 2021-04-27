Asmart Group

Website for a restaurant of European cuisine

Website for a restaurant of European cuisine delivery restaurant design website ux ui
We’re happy to present you with a desktop version of the laconic website for the restaurant “Diamonds”

No frills - only luscious photos and strict yet elegant typography lines. Did you like the job? Feel free to put a like and find more interesting shots in our profile!

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
