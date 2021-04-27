Olosh Mk

Shahi Kheer

Olosh Mk
Olosh Mk
  • Save
Shahi Kheer design 3d artist savoy product modeling productdesign ice ice cream icecream 3d modeling
Download color palette

This is a premium-grade Ice Cream. This company name is Savoy. This product's name is Shahi Kheer. I have rendered this product model and realistic. If you anybody have project please hire me. I will try to give better output. If anybody needs any kind of product design, model, and photorealistic render please contact me.

Olosh Mk
Olosh Mk

More by Olosh Mk

View profile
    • Like