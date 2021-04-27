Gabriel Ramirez

3D Virtual Fashion 💎

New collaboration @rame4d with a great fashion designer @hacer_virtualfashion @mariaruano_design combining one of her dresses with a simply magical scene full of details and textures✨

Full Project in Behance:
www.behance.net/rame4d

Thanks for your support!💎

