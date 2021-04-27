Nishi Mayekar

Travel App UI

Nishi Mayekar
Nishi Mayekar
  • Save
Travel App UI inspiration travel agency traveling travel app travel apple app design app ui design design uiux ui
Download color palette

Hello,
This is an UI design concept for Travel app. Your opinions are appreciated.

Yours truely,
Nishi

Nishi Mayekar
Nishi Mayekar

More by Nishi Mayekar

View profile
    • Like