Aliaksei Koval

Custom lettering for LIDSKIY KVAS Crazy Crush

Aliaksei Koval
Aliaksei Koval
  • Save
Custom lettering for LIDSKIY KVAS Crazy Crush font logo branding packaging design kvas beer package packaging lettering
Download color palette

Custom calligraphy & letterinf for Crazy Crush beveridges.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Aliaksei Koval
Aliaksei Koval

More by Aliaksei Koval

View profile
    • Like