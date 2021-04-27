Siddhesh Kanse

Daily UI #001 • Sign Up

Daily UI #001

Hey, everyone 👋
This is my very first uichallenge here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.

Have any comments? Please let me know.

Illustrations credits:
1° Illustration Blush.design

Icons credits:
Eva icons & flaticons.

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
