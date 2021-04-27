Izzudin Hamid

Maevi Home App

Izzudin Hamid
Izzudin Hamid
  • Save
Maevi Home App minimal app smart home app design interface design ux ui design uiux
Download color palette

Design concept for Maevi app. A smart home super app mainly focus on energy monitoring, home automation, and security system

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Izzudin Hamid
Izzudin Hamid

More by Izzudin Hamid

View profile
    • Like