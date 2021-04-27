Majid Nouri

Fast Food Delivery App Concept

Majid Nouri
Majid Nouri
  • Save
Fast Food Delivery App Concept concept ui design ux design uiux ux ui food fast food design app application app design delivery fastfood design app flat design shot color colorful flat
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers. 😄✋
Check out my new concept app design for a Fast Food Delivery!

Hope you'd enjoy it and feel free to leave your feedback! 💬
Don't forget to press "L" on the keyboard to give me LOVE. ❤

Happy Designing! 🥳

Wanna collaborate with me?
Shoot your business inquiry to
imajid6573@gmail.com
Instagram | Dribbble | Linkedin

Majid Nouri
Majid Nouri

More by Majid Nouri

View profile
    • Like