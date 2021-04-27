Parth Vyas
Hello folks!!
This is podcast app along with music player which gives you freedom to adjust particular effects. Enjoy your personalised music application. and you can feel a different feeling with this podcasting app which helps you to recommend latest podcasting & new collections.

Hope you all like it !!

Tools Used: Figma

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.

