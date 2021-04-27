Izzudin Hamid

MaeviB Energy Monitoring Console

Izzudin Hamid
Izzudin Hamid
  • Save
MaeviB Energy Monitoring Console console admin panel interface design web design ux ui design uiux
Download color palette

This design focus on showing more data related to energy monitoring for a big business or building. The data include energy consumption, building energy index, temperature, and can be analyze base on period, building, gateways and meter.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Izzudin Hamid
Izzudin Hamid

More by Izzudin Hamid

View profile
    • Like