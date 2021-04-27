ui_mona

Sass Landing Page Design Concept

ui_mona
ui_mona
  • Save
Sass Landing Page Design Concept app design abstract mobile minimal modern character color creative concept clean website design webdesign web ui design web design ux uiux ui uidesign
Download color palette

This is the Sass Landing Page Design Concept!

Hope you'll like it.
Press "L" to show some ?!
Have a project idea? I'm available for a freelance project

We are available for Projects. Estimate your project @ monoara45250@gmail.com

ui_mona
ui_mona

More by ui_mona

View profile
    • Like