Surf Course Landing Page

Company Name :
Tweedle-Dum
Company Description :
Tweedle-Dum is a company that produces the best surfing training videos. They are proud with their proven track record. Their target audience is men. They want to convey a sense of nostalgia, while at the same time being down-to-earth.
Job Description :
Create a website that will mainly provide customer support for the company. The goal is to provide a great user experience. Besides the landing page, the website will need a contact page, product pages and a blog. There should be a call to action to get users to make a purchase. They would prefer a modern design.