KongFont

Sakura Font

KongFont
KongFont
Hire Me
  • Save
Sakura Font handdrawn handwritten logotype typeface branding italic calligraphy modern script sakura
Download color palette

Click the link below to purchase font Sakura :
https://fontkong.com/product/sakurra/
Click the link below to purchase full version :
https://fontkong.com/

KongFont
KongFont
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by KongFont

View profile
    • Like