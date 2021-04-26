Bralee Wongbanchai

DailyUI 001

Bralee Wongbanchai
Bralee Wongbanchai
  • Save
DailyUI 001 dailyuichallenge dailyui ui ux app uidesign uxdesign design product design
DailyUI 001 dailyuichallenge dailyui ui ux app uidesign uxdesign design product design
DailyUI 001 dailyuichallenge dailyui ui ux app uidesign uxdesign design product design
Download color palette
  1. DailyUI #1.png
  2. DailyUI #1.jpg
  3. DailyUI #1 2.jpg

Hi, I’m back! Trying to get myself to design every day, so here is my first take on #dailyuichallenge 001! Super excited to be doing this every day! Please stay tuned for more!
.
.
.
001 Design hint: Create a sign-up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can imagine.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Bralee Wongbanchai
Bralee Wongbanchai
Hi! I am a Product Designer based in San Diego, California!

More by Bralee Wongbanchai

View profile
    • Like