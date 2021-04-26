DailyUI 001

Hi, I’m back! Trying to get myself to design every day, so here is my first take on #dailyuichallenge 001! Super excited to be doing this every day! Please stay tuned for more!

001 Design hint: Create a sign-up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can imagine.