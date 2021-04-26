Apple TV Essential Stories Saluting Pioneers of Black Cinema

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the April ESSENTIALS campaign for Apple TV honoring Black people throughout various mediums, we focused on the early pioneers of Black Cinema, which includes movies and TV shows. We start in the early 1900's and take in from there.
Temi Coker provided the artwork, while our team at Instrument took it and implemented it into Apple's UI. Overall, it was an extremely fun project! Catch it live now!