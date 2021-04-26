Keion Tremael Davis

Apple TV Essential Stories Saluting Pioneers of Black Cinema

For the April ESSENTIALS campaign for Apple TV honoring Black people throughout various mediums, we focused on the early pioneers of Black Cinema, which includes movies and TV shows. We start in the early 1900's and take in from there.

Temi Coker provided the artwork, while our team at Instrument took it and implemented it into Apple's UI. Overall, it was an extremely fun project! Catch it live now!

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
