kripasindhu Mondal

Forget Password

kripasindhu Mondal
kripasindhu Mondal
  • Save
Forget Password log out log in sign up sign in ux design ui design ui ux design create new possword email verification forgot password mobile typography illustration adobe xd app design figma design figma ux ui
Download color palette

Hello folks!!
This is Forgot Password, Email verification, and Create new password Screens.
Hope you all like it !!
Tools Used: Figma
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.
Press "L" if you like it.
Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.
Contact us on
kripasindhu011@gmail.com

kripasindhu Mondal
kripasindhu Mondal

More by kripasindhu Mondal

View profile
    • Like