Ed Deezy

Casbah San Diego Illustration

Ed Deezy
Ed Deezy
  • Save
Casbah San Diego Illustration letterpress calendar black death metal artwork san diego casbah grunge rock skull illustration
Download color palette

This is an illustration I created featuring one of San Diego's most iconic music venues – The Casbah. I mocked it up in an environment that mimics the famous tufted leather walls of the venue.

Click here to see more of my work.

Ed Deezy
Ed Deezy

More by Ed Deezy

View profile
    • Like