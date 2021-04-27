Aurora Phan

Note App UI Design Concept

Note App UI Design Concept papercut note paper modern clean smartphone interface mobile design app ux ui
I was trying to use ripped paper edges and paper textures to make it looks like real-life notebooks.

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
