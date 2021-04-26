JoviMing

Cow With Cute Expression

JoviMing
JoviMing
  • Save
Cow With Cute Expression expression farmer cute milky dairy animals mascot logo icon illustration cartoon cow
Download color palette

Cow With Cute Expression
--------------------------------------------------------------
That I design with my style. if you like my style please give input or feedback to be better. if you need me to help ur project, let's contact me on email.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
--------------------------------------------------------------
Download My Stuff :
Freepik :
https://www.freepik.com/joviming
Shutterstock :
https://www.shutterstock.com/g/joviming.std
--------------------------------------------------------------
Available to Hire⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
Email: joviming.studio@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/JoviMing

Thanks for your appreciation
Best Regards,
Jovi

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
JoviMing
JoviMing

More by JoviMing

View profile
    • Like