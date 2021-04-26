Ed Deezy

KETL Tea Co Product Photography

KETL Tea Co Product Photography imagery advertising lifestyle branding mug coffee black product shoot packaging tea photography
Here's another shot I created for KETL Tea Company. This was shot on a Canon 5D Mk III with a Sigma 50mm 1.4 Art lens. The focal length and wide-open aperture allowed for the depth of field that looks almost like a tilt-shift photo. I was really happy with how this whole shot was tied together.

