KETL Tea Co Product Photography

Here's another shot I created for KETL Tea Company. This was shot on a Canon 5D Mk III with a Sigma 50mm 1.4 Art lens. The focal length and wide-open aperture allowed for the depth of field that looks almost like a tilt-shift photo. I was really happy with how this whole shot was tied together.
