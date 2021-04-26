Dompetku - Wallet Landing Page

Hi folks! 👋

Take a look at my exploration design about finance website. This finance website will make you easier to be able do your finance things. i hope you like it



The 3D Illustration by Aleza Arafat



Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio

dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations

-----------------------

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com



Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance