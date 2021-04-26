Flaming Kangaroo Red Army patch

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Founded in 1993, the Richmond Kickers are the USA's oldest continuous professional soccer club and even predates MLS. The Red Army is the official supporters group. This is a patch/banner illustration for the Red Army.
I am not affiliated with the Ricmond Kickers and they have no part in commissioning this design. The design was done as a personal favor for a friend who is on the governing body of the Red Army.