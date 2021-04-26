Scott Lewis

Flaming Kangaroo Red Army patch

Flaming Kangaroo Red Army patch soccer badge animal kangaroo tifo sports logo mascot soccer logo football futbol soccer
Founded in 1993, the Richmond Kickers are the USA's oldest continuous professional soccer club and even predates MLS. The Red Army is the official supporters group. This is a patch/banner illustration for the Red Army.

I am not affiliated with the Ricmond Kickers and they have no part in commissioning this design. The design was done as a personal favor for a friend who is on the governing body of the Red Army.

