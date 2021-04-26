Ed Deezy

Video Game Controller

Video Game Controller electric movement highlights editorial games dots controller game video red halftone illustration
This is Playstation controller illustration I tag-teamed with my good friend, John Laird. We made this back in 2016 for an article on video game violence.

It might be 5 years old, but still looks pretty damn good!

