Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ana Latincic

E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

Ana Latincic
Ana Latincic
  • Save
E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) ecommerce futuristic planet buying space 012 ui dailyuichallenge daily ui
Download color palette

For this one I played with the idea of a futuristic extraterrestrial real estate/e-commerce site for buying planets and other kinds of space property.👽

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Ana Latincic
Ana Latincic

More by Ana Latincic

View profile
    • Like