Ana Latincic

Daily UI #012 E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

Ana Latincic
Ana Latincic
  • Save
Daily UI #012 E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) ecommerce futuristic planet buying space 012 ui dailyuichallenge daily ui
Download color palette

For this one I played with the idea of a futuristic extraterrestrial real estate/e-commerce site for buying planets and other kinds of space property.👽

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Ana Latincic
Ana Latincic

More by Ana Latincic

View profile
    • Like