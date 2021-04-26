Glass icon

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
项目设计：公司技术中台网站设计中提取图标设计进行展示。现在找到采用玻璃盒子质感进行设计，希望你能喜欢！
Icon design in the design of the company's technical middle-office website. Designed with a glass box texture, I hope you like it!
