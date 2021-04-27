Smart Appliance UI: Cook Timer

Inspired by my super high-tech wifi oven, I wanted to play around with light and dark modes.

Conceptually, the modes would fluctuate with the daylight, such as any screen backlight reduction app (.flux). The story behind that thought, is when you're watching a late-night movie, but you want to heat up your pizza in the oven, and your phone screen is insanely bright it blinds you in the darkness of your open-concept living room / kitchen. This is clearly very personal, but hey! There's room for a bit of personality when you're working on design challenges.

Shout out to the whirlpool app.