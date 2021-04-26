Mika

tiger

tiger poster tiger animal vectorart vector portfolio illustration adobe illustrator
Siberian tiger drawn in vector.
Did you know that deer see tigers green? All because they are colorblind, and do not distinguish red colors. Therefore, the tiger in the jungle is invisible to the deer.

