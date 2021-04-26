Matthew Marquise

Daily UI :: 015 - On/Off Switch

Daily UI :: 015 - On/Off Switch adobexd dailyui015 website web app minimal clean dailyui ux ui design
For these On/Off Switches I chose to design them as toggles between dark and light mode and they're fairly simplistic as most toggle switches are.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
