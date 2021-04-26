School Design Kits : Brillians School 🏫

Hello everyone, Happy Tuesday! How are you guys today?

During a pandemic like now, many activities have stopped due to reducing the spread of the covid-19 virus, including one of which is Face-to-Face Learning such as in schools and universities.

With the end of Face-to-Face Learning, schools and universities are replacing it with Distance Learning through online meetings using a variety of applications.

Starting from this problem, I want to develop applications and websites that can help the teaching and learning process run smoothly.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

