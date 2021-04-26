Chres Charlilo

School Design Kits : Brillians School 🏫

School Design Kits : Brillians School 🏫 online course course project student school app university kit8 kit kits students school typography icon logo branding illustration design ui ux app
Hello everyone, Happy Tuesday! How are you guys today?

During a pandemic like now, many activities have stopped due to reducing the spread of the covid-19 virus, including one of which is Face-to-Face Learning such as in schools and universities.

With the end of Face-to-Face Learning, schools and universities are replacing it with Distance Learning through online meetings using a variety of applications.

Starting from this problem, I want to develop applications and websites that can help the teaching and learning process run smoothly.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

School Design Application : Brillians School 🏫
