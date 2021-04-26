Chres Charlilo

School Design Application : Brillians School 🏫

School Design Application : Brillians School 🏫 student student work online course school app course university schools college students school icon vector logo typography branding illustration design ui ux app
Hello everyone, Happy Tuesday! How are you guys today?

During a pandemic like now, many activities have stopped due to reducing the spread of the covid-19 virus, including one of which is Face-to-Face Learning such as in schools and universities.

With the end of Face-to-Face Learning, schools and universities are replacing it with Distance Learning through online meetings using a variety of applications.

Starting from this problem, I want to develop applications and websites that can help the teaching and learning process run smoothly.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

