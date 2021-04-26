Paul Goddard

Material Design Dark Mode - Free HTML Email Template

This is an html email template based on Google's Material Design. This template has been tested on 33 major email clients using Litmus Builder. Feel free to use this for whatever purpose.

View on Behance | Download Free Template

