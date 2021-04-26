Kelli Wachter

Redmond Cupcake Company

google fonts typography design ui brand identity bakery web design branding
My first project put together in Figma. The goal was to design a fictitious bakery website that has both a browser and phone layout. I also created an example instagram feed to help develop the personality of the brand.

I wanted to create a brand that was fun, friendly, and grabbed your attention. Much like a really good cupcake. :)

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
