FC Dallas Badge Design

FC Dallas Badge Design
Happy to share a project we've been working on for a while now at e49 Creative . Even though is a passion project, it's been challenging and we have been very particular with the curation of this project. I hope you can share your thoughts about this rebrand with us.

The project.

The challenge was to create a sober TEAM BADGE that would retain and respect the heritage and symbolism of the franchise, city and fans but that could be able to adopt a simple, modern, and less trendy and more classic style. This with the purpose to adapt in modern digital era.

THE RESULT is a beautifully, simplified and authentic badge. It even looks like if it was designed decades ago, but successfully accomplishes high-responsiveness; a critical demand all brands need to fulfill nowadays. As an exhibit of this, you can imagine this logo as small as a penny on a shoe appliqué or as big as a print in the stadium’s pitch, not loosing any detail or quality at all.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Branding at the service of others.

