Pimba! Ed#50 - Index editorial design magazine
This is amazing. Apparently, there was a time when I thought it was cool to detail, ultra-meticulously, the names of the Typefaces, as well as the weights and the names of every kind of paper used for certain mags. Why?!

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
