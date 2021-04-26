Shiue Nee

Source Locally

Shiue Nee
Shiue Nee
  • Save
Source Locally rethink food logo design food logo vegetable logo onboarding screen food chain food supply environmental design climate change fresh food support local local produce food delivery animation design motion design lottiefiles lottie animation
Download color palette

Support local produce. Available at Lottie Marketplace.

Shiue Nee
Shiue Nee

More by Shiue Nee

View profile
    • Like