Daily UI 5: Icons

Daily UI 5: Icons icon ui 005 dailyui
Icon of the day! This was inspired by working with ARISA Lab's Eclipse Soundscapes project. My fictional app would be a virtual eclipse chaser.

Something I thought of while making this: I should repeat this challenge after some period of time, like a year or so from now, just to compare my progress over time. I feel like that would be a very fun experiment.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
