Vibra is a Streetwear brand located in La Plata - Buenos Aires. A self-managing project by a young serigraph, whose central concepts are nature and good vibes, very close to the entire language of Surfing.
Vibra hired me to design this lettering, which would later be applied to T-shirts and other brand products.