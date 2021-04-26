Alvaro Montoro

Humans are allergic to change

An animated version of a quote by Grace Hopper. The animation was inspired by an Accenture commercial.

Original code: https://codepen.io/alvaromontoro/full/poRYZgv

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
