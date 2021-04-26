Diana Leonor Di Stefano

UXUI design & development app

Diana Leonor Di Stefano
Diana Leonor Di Stefano
  • Save
UXUI design & development app app web component cards blog login desarrollo diseño development uxui ux logo ui design
Download color palette

UXUI design, UX writing and logo art for the app of a creative agency called "disatechgo". The frames shows a login area, some cards to different sections and a blog post. Made with 💖 with some cool tools:
✅Figma
✅Photoshop
✅Illustrator

Thanks for watching!!
@dianaledist

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Diana Leonor Di Stefano
Diana Leonor Di Stefano

More by Diana Leonor Di Stefano

View profile
    • Like