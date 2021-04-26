Samadh Khatri

FOON | Brand Store

Samadh Khatri
Samadh Khatri
  • Save
FOON | Brand Store ux figmadesign minimal design figma website design website concept website web ui
Download color palette

Hello folks!

This is the conceptual website of a company that sells top branded clothes on their website.

I hope you'll like this shot, Press "L" for like

Got a project? contact me at khatrisamadh@outlook.com

Follow me here as well:
Instagram | LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Samadh Khatri
Samadh Khatri

More by Samadh Khatri

View profile
    • Like