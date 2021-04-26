Bid360 CSS logo animation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Created a pure CSS animation for one of my company's logos. (Logo not designed by me. Just the animation.) It's quite a bit slowed down in the gif, so head over to codepen to see it in all it's real-time glory!
https://codepen.io/ux_unicorn/pen/zYNyeYv