Alyson Sherrard

Bid360 CSS logo animation

Bid360 CSS logo animation logo web design svg css animation
Created a pure CSS animation for one of my company's logos. (Logo not designed by me. Just the animation.) It's quite a bit slowed down in the gif, so head over to codepen to see it in all it's real-time glory!

https://codepen.io/ux_unicorn/pen/zYNyeYv

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
