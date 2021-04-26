Silverado Logo Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The Metro Development Group community, Silverado, in Zephyrhills, FL needed an updated logo to better fit with the rest of its sister communities. The spoked accents throughout the community’s common areas combined with the Western background of the name “Silverado” served as inspiration for the spoked wagon wheel with a star hub. The layout was done to match that of the other communities with a larger icon centered above a wordmark. The original brand colors were more of a Kelly green and bright gold. These were updated to both modernize the look, and better match the name itself, with the deeper green and silver tones.