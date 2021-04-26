Chris Michalik

Silverado Logo Design

Silverado Logo Design real estate vecor adobe illustrator logo design logo
The Metro Development Group community, Silverado, in Zephyrhills, FL needed an updated logo to better fit with the rest of its sister communities. The spoked accents throughout the community’s common areas combined with the Western background of the name “Silverado” served as inspiration for the spoked wagon wheel with a star hub. The layout was done to match that of the other communities with a larger icon centered above a wordmark. The original brand colors were more of a Kelly green and bright gold. These were updated to both modernize the look, and better match the name itself, with the deeper green and silver tones.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
