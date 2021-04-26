Cleiton Gonçalves

Daily UI - File Upload

Daily UI - File Upload sending csv product list modal loader file upload file upload desktop design daily 100 challenge dailyuichallenge ui 031 dailyui
Hi! This is my 031 the daily ui challenge: File upload.
I was a lot of fun to make — Hope you like it!
Don't forget to press "L" 💜
Thanks!
#dailyui #031

